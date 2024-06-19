Jun 20, 2024, 12:04 AM
Iran condemns US selling of Venezuelas public assets

Tehran, IRNA - Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani condemned an illegal move by the US to confiscate and sell shares of Citgo Refinery, which is part of the assets of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, as a violation of international law.

"The courageous and intelligent resistance and persistence of Venezuela against the cruel unilateral sanctions of the US, which foiled the political schemes of the White House in international circles against Venezuela, prompted Washington to exact revenge on Caracas and steal the property of the Latin American country that belongs to the Venezuelan people," Kanaani added.

The Iranian foreign ministry spokesman reaffirmed Iran's decisive support for the government and people of Venezuela in their defense of their legitimate and legal rights.

