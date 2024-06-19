Voting available to Iranians in 5 locations in Pakistan: Envoy

In an interview with IRNA on Wednesday, Amiri Moghaddam said that for the upcoming presidential election, five polling sites would be set up in different locations in Pakistan, including the Iranian embassy in Islamabad and four consulates in Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar, and Quetta.

Karachi has the highest concentrations of Iranians, and accordingly, the necessary follow-ups have been made to prepare for Iran’s presidential election, he added.

The voting age in Iran is 18 years old, and Iranians who do not have a birth certificate or national identity card can vote with a valid passport.

The presidential and council elections in Iran will take place on June 28.

Former justice minister Mostafa Pourmohammadi, former health minister Massoud Pezeshkian, head of the Foundation of Martyrs and Veterans Affairs Amirhossein Ghazizadeh-Hashemi, Tehran Mayor Alireza Zakani, former nuclear negotiator Saeed Jalili, and Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf have been cleared to run for president.

