For its first foreign screening, the documentary is to be shown in the American city to those interested in Islam and Shia ideologies, the Iranian Documentary, Experimental and Animation Film Center wrote on Tuesday.

Made by Massoud Taheri, Al Kafi was mostly filmed in Iranian cities of Qom and Rey and the Iraqi cities of Bagdad and Kufa.

Al Kafi is a book written about the hadiths of the twelve of Shia Imam.

1483**9417