Difficult for Israeli army to eliminate Hamas: Zionist media

According to Lebanon’s Al-Mayadeen news network, the Zionist media reported on Monday that Palestinian fighters are still putting stiff resistance and are capable of inflicting casualties on the regime’s military.

The Hebrew-language newspaper Hayom reported that the information provided by some members of the Knesset (Zionist Parliament) indicates that Hamas in Gaza keeps maintaining its power in Gaza and has not collapsed as claimed.

In this regard, the Zionist Kan network also reported that Hamas’ two battalions did not participate in the ongoing battles with Israeli forces on the ground in Gaza, meaning they are kept reserved for the future anti-regime operations.

More than eight months have passed since the beginning of the Zionist regime's aggression against the Gaza Strip but the regime has not achieved anything but to bring deaths and destruction to the besieged territory.

4399