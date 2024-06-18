Iran’s top-flight football league to introduce VAR next season

Following the recent order of the Minister of Sports and Youth to the Development and Equipment Company of Sports Venues to equip the stadiums that host Premier League football competitions with VAR and purchase seven video assistant referee devices, with the follow-ups carried out by the Football Federation and the Development Company, the existing administrative obstacles have been removed.

And thus, the next season of Premier League competitions will be held using VAR.

According to this report, the government has secured 110 billion Tomans of credit for the purchase of seven VAR devices.

