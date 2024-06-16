Iran’s acting president congratulates Muslim nations on Eid al-Adha

Mokhber issued his congratulatory message on Sunday, the day when some Islamic countries celebrated Eid Al-Adha. Others will celebrate the occasion on Monday, which marks the climate of the annual Hajj pilgrimage.

He expressed hope that the religious event serves as an opportunity that will bring an end to the genocide in Gaza while it will foster unity in the Islamic Ummah and help promote global peace.

The Iranian acting president said that Eid Al-Adha is celebrated this year at a time when the Islamic Ummah is facing a big crisis in occupied Palestine but Western countries take no action while the innocent people of Gaza are being slaughtered by the Zionist regime.

