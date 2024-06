The IGMC report said that as much as 69.153 GW of electricity was consumed in Iran at peak hours of Saturday which is more than 9 GW above that of the same day of last year.

It added that the temperature lowered on first working day of the week while the electricity consumption continued to rise.

The country’s electricity consumption last night also witnessed an increase of over 7 GW compared to figures reported a year ago.

