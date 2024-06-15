Saturday deadliest day for Zionist forces in Gaza

According to the Palestinian Samaa news agency citing the Zionist media, three soldiers were killed announced two others injured in clashes with Palestinian resistance fighters on Saturday evening.

Israeli media announced that two soldiers from the 179th Brigade were killed and two injured as a result of an explosion in central Gaza.

On the other hand, the Israeli army confirmed the killing of Yair Reutman, a personal from the Gafaati brigade, who succumbed to injuries he had sustained during the conflict in Rafah few days ago.

Earlier on Saturday, the Zionist media had confirmed the death of eight soldiers from the 601st Engineering Brigade in a resistance operation in Rafah.

Saturday’s deaths were the highest one-day toll among the invading Israeli forces.

According to the report, the deputy commander of the 601st Engineering Division of this regime was among the dead.

Based on Israeli media reports citing military sources, the regime has lost over 300 soldiers, including several top commanders since a ground invasion of Gaza that began on October 27th.

But Palestinians and mainstream foreign media say the regime covers up the real number of fatalities among its forces to avoid the Israeli public anger that is already boiling.

4399