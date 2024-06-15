Iran acting FM, Russian Duma official discuss regional, int’l issues

Bagheri Kani made the announcement on Saturday on his X account, formerly Twitter.

He said that they exchanged views on a range of issues related to Tehran-Moscow relations as well as regional and international developments.

The Russian official also had a meeting with the Iranian deputy parliament speaker Hamid Reza Hajbabaie on Saturday.

They discussed relations between the two countries, with the Iranian parliamentarian describing those relations as strategic.

“There is good cooperation between Iran and Russia in cultural and economic fields. Ties between Iran and Russia are strategic and this trend should be maintained in future as well”, Hajbabaie said.

The two also discussed regional and international developments including the Gaza war, with both Iranian and Russian parliamentarians criticizing the United States for its all-out support to the Israeli regime in its crimes against the Palestinian people.

