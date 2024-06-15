Leonid Slutsky, advisor to President Vladimir Putin and chairman of the International Committee of the Russian Duma, who has traveled to Tehran, met and talked with Iran's Acting Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani on Saturday morning (June 15, 2024).
