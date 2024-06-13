US-Japan jointly developed telescope's door fails to open: Report

The X-Ray Imaging and Spectroscopy Mission (XRISM), a partnership between the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) and NASA, was launched in September 2023.

According to Space.com on Wednesday, one of the aperture doors covering its main instrument, a particle-detecting device dubbed Resolve, has remained jammed.

This has caused scientists a great deal of distress and efforts to remotely open the door have failed.

Astronomers were excited to glean new insights into the formation of the universe and dark matter with the help of the expansive equipment.

7129**9417