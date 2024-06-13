Iran’s acting FM discusses Israeli crimes with OIC chief on phone

According to IRNA, Ali Bagheri and Hissein Brahim Taha particularly exchanged views on the Zionist crimes in Gaza and Rafah and the need for Islamic countries to act in this regard.

The top Iranian diplomat, referring to the continuation and increase in Zionist crimes in Rafah, emphasized the need for practical action to stop such crimes.

Pointing to the efforts of some countries, including South Africa for lodging a genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice, as well as the severance of relations between some Latin American countries and the Zionist regime, Bagheri Kani called for more serious steps by the Islamic countries, especially by convening an extraordinary meeting of OIC foreign ministers.

Brahim Taha, for his part, condemned the crimes against Palestinians and stressed the need for practical measures against the Israeli regime by Islamic countries.

4399**2050