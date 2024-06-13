Occupied land set ablaze by Hezbollah rockets: Zionist media

According to IRNA's Thursday morning report citing Al-Jazeera, the Hebrew-language newspaper Yediot Aharonot wrote about the blazes that caught a large swathe of land in the occupied territories after rockets launched from southern Lebanon on Wednesday.

In this regard, Haaretz, another Zionist newspaper also wrote that the fire in “the north of Israel” as a result of rockets fired from the south of Lebanon was a threat to “strategic facilities”.

On Wednesday, Hezbollah fired a barrage of rockets on Israeli positions in response to the regime’s airstrike previous night that left four resistance members, including a senior commander Sami Abdallah killed in Israeli air raids targeting a house in the town of Jwaya on Tuesday.

Israeli media reported that 215 rockets were fired by Hezbollah from Wednesday morning to afternoon, with some hitting military bases, including a spying unit of the Miron military base and Bolsan factory affiliated to the Rafael military company.

The factory provides protection and overhaul services to the machinery of the Zionist Army.

On Tuesday, Hezbollah said it fired about 50 rockets at Israeli positions in the occupied Golan Heights.

The Lebanese resistance group has stepped up its missile and drone attacks targeting the military positions of this regime in the north of the occupied territories in retaliation for genocide of Palestinians and regime’s attacks on residential areas of southern Lebanon.

So far, tens of thousands of Zionists have left the settlements near the Lebanese borders for fear of resistance attacks.

Recently, the regime’s media reported several massive fires caused by Hezbollah missiles in the northern occupied territories and that also left several Zionist soldiers injured.

