Iranian envoy, Pakistani officials discuss economic cooperation

Following his official visits to various provinces in Pakistan, Amiri Moghaddam traveled to Peshawar on Wednesday to meet with senior officials from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, including the speaker of the provincial parliament.

During the meeting, they emphasized the need to enhance economic and cultural exchanges, especially provincial cooperation between the two neighboring countries.

Referring to the latest visit of the late Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi to Pakistan, the ambassador emphasized that the agreements reached during Raisi's visit should be followed up because Iran's doors are open to businessmen, economic and investment activists from different countries, but underscored that Iran's primary focus is on collaborating with its neighbors, particularly Pakistan.

He also called for smoothing trade relations on the common borders, facilitating the tourism process between the two countries, including pilgrimage trips for Pakistani pilgrims, and developing parliamentary cooperation.

