Hezbollah yet to use its precision-guided missiles against Israel: Reports

Hezbollah has in recent weeks begun to unveil new defense equipment in its strikes against Israeli positions, and even those constitute only a fraction of its air power, Al-Mayadeen reported, citing Israeli media.

Reports further suggested that a recent spike in tensions on the border could escalate into a full-blown confrontation with the Lebanese resistance movement.

Citing an assessment by the Israeli army, media reports said that Hezbollah is able to target important targets deep inside the occupied territories with drones.

The Israeli army has established that in the event of a full-blown war, Hezbollah will destroy strategic Israeli bases with missiles, they added.

Israeli forces and Hezbollah have exchanged fire almost every day since the occupying regime launched a genocidal war against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip more than eight months ago.

4353**2050