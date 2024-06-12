Iran art exhibition held in Algeria to mark prominent poet Khayyam

The exhibition will last for two weeks at Algeria’s cultural and historical center Palace of Riyas El Bahr, according to IRNA’s Wednesday report.

The works at the exhibition depict the art and the rich culture of Iran.

At the opening ceremony of the exhibition, held with the presence of media, political and cultural figures and foreign diplomats, Iran’s Ambassador to Algeria Mohammad Reza Babaei delivered a speech about the high status of Khayyam in Iran’s culture.

Born in 1048, Khayyam – the Persian astronomer, mathematician and poet -- lived until 1131. He is well known for his Robaiyaat (quatrains). English writer Edward FitzGerald has rendered Khayyam’s poems into English.

The special guests invited to the exhibition signed an art panel as a memorial book.

Also, a number of booklets consisting of Khayyam’s poems in English, Arabic and French were distributed among the participants.

The exhibition will be open until June 23.

1483**4354