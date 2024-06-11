World Tourism Organization summit pays tribute to martyrs of service

At the 121st meeting of the Executive Council of the United Nations World Tourism Organization, which was held today in Barcelona, ​​Spain, the secretary general of the organization, at the beginning of the meeting, reminded of the unfortunate incident of the loss of President Ebrahim Raisi, and asked the members to observe a minute of silence for the martyrs of the service.

He paid his respects.

In the continuation of this program, a clip of President Shahid's speech at the opening ceremony of the Tehran International Tourism Exhibition was broadcast, which attracted the attention of the members.

It is recalled that in the meeting of the specialized committee of the executive council meeting, the secretariat of the organization presented a report on the Secretary General's visit to Tehran and praised the progress of the tourism industry in Iran.

The 121st meeting of the Executive Council of the United Nations World Tourism Organization is scheduled to start yesterday in Barcelona, ​​Spain.

It is expected that this meeting will host delegations from more than 30 countries.

