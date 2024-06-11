Jun 11, 2024, 4:57 PM
Expats to vote in Iran’s presidential elections in 250 locations abroad

Expats to vote in Iran’s presidential elections in 250 locations abroad

Tehran, IRNA - Iranian expatriates can vote in 250 locations around the world in the country’s June 28 presidential elections, an official of the Interior Ministry says. 

Mohsen Eslami, who serves as the spokesman of Iran’s Election Headquarters, said on Tuesday that Iranian expats can use their passports, in addition to their ID cards, to cast their votes at Iranian embassies and consulates around the world. 

A list of six candidates has been approved by Iran’s Guardian Council to contest the upcoming presidential elections in the country. 

The winner will replace late president Ebrahim Raisi who died in a helicopter crash in northwest Iran last month.

