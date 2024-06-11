Iran's acting FM congratulates Indian Jaishankar's reappointment

Bagheri Kani wrote a congratulatory message on his X account, formerly Twitter, late on Monday.

In his message, the Iranian diplomat congratulated Subrahmanyam Jaishankar on his reappointment as the foreign minster of India.

"I am confident that his continued presence in the important position of the Minister of External Affairs will strengthen and expand the relations between Iran and India in all fields," he wrote.

Jaishankar today took charge as the External Affairs Minister a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi retained him in his cabinet.

