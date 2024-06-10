Dispute resolution council for Iranian expats opens in Tehran

The council started activity on Monday as branch 2656 of Tehran Province’s Dispute Resolution Council and is located at the headquarters of the Iranian Abroad Services and Consultancy Center.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by a number of officials including the head of Tehran Province’s Dispute Resolution Council Gholamreza Mahdavi, and Majid Halajzadeh, the chairman of the Iranian Abroad Services and Consultancy Center.

Halajzadeh explained that the newly-opened dispute resolution branch will offer services to 10 million Iranians living in other countries, adding that they can contact the branch through video conference.

All requests sent to the branch will be dealt with, and the main aim is to help the Iranian expats to settle their disputes, he noted.

The official said that the Iranian expatriates can also seek help to resolve their problems via representative offices currently active in 63 countries worldwide.

4194**4354