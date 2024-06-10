Iran predicts 200k metric tons of pistachio production by March 2025

The deputy head of the board of trustees of Iran Pistachio Association, Jalil Karbakhsh-Ravari, told IRNA on Sunday the volume of pistachio export for the current year is estimated to be about 120,000 metric tons like the previous year.

Iran produced 200,000 metric tons of pistachio last year which ended on March 19, 2024, and exported 120,000 metric tons of its production worth about $1 billion to the target states while the rest was consumed inside the country.

Karbakhsh-Ravari explained that 80 percent of Iran’s pistachio is produced in the gardens of the southern province of Kerman while the rest is harvested from Razavi Khorasan, South Khorasan, North Khorasan, Semnan, Yazd, Markazi, Qazvin and some parts of capital Tehran.

Based on the statistics, Iran exported the 74.1-million-dollar worth of pistachio with shell skin and the 31.9-million-dollar worth of its nuts during the past two months.

