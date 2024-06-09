Hezbollah continues attacks on positions of Zionist regime army

According to Al-Ahed news site, the Hezbollah movement announced today that its fighters targeted the artillery headquarters of the Zionist enemy in the occupied Golan.

In a statement, Hezbollah announced that in support of the steadfast nation of the Gaza Strip and to support its heroic and noble resistance and in response to the aggression of the Zionist enemy on the southern villages and its houses, especially in the two towns of Aitoron and Misra, the fighters of the Islamic Resistance targetted the enemy's artillery in Al-Zaoura located in the occupied Syrian Golan, as well as the location of the military with Katyusha missiles.

In another statement, Hezbollah announced that the fighters of this movement attacked the headquarters of the Zionist artillery battalion in Udem with several suicide drones, as well as the location of its officers and soldiers, which directly hit the target.

2050