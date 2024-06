Brigadier General Reza Baniasadifar said on Sunday that police forces discovered the smuggled animals inside two suitcases belonging to a passenger, who was attempting to take them on the plane.

The commander added that the confiscated hoard included 31 pythons, 59 iguana lizards, and 30 Swedish turtles.

The senior police official also emphasized the need for a firm stance in the face of smugglers, noting that the mentioned wrongdoer will be prosecuted for the crime.

