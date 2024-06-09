Zionists struggling to contain fires caused by Hezbollah rockets

According to Beirut-based Al-Ahed News, the fires have already engulfed large swathes of the northern Israeli-occupied territories in the past several days, despite firefighters’ efforts to put out the flames.

Settlers are even helping to contain the blazes, yet, images posted by Israeli media show that the firefighter teams are still struggling to get the fires under control, the news website said.

It added that the situation has caused growing public discontent, with the settlers expressing fear over the continued Hezbollah attacks and its impacts in the northern areas in the coming months.

According to media news reports, Kiryat Shmona has been one of the hardest-hit areas, where firefighters have been trying to protect a line of houses.

Hezbollah has stepped up attacks on Israeli positions at Lebanon’s southern border in the past few months amid the regime’s intensified attacks in Gaza and its refusal to end its genocidal war in the besieged Palestinian enclave where at least 38,800 people have been killed since October 7.

Hezbollah attacks have added to the public discontent in Israel where protesters have been holding daily rallies, demanding the cabinet of prime minister Benjamine Netanyahu reach a ceasefire deal with Palestine’s Hamas resistance movement for the captives still held in Gaza to be released.

