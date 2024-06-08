Hezbollah targets Zionist army in northern occupied Palestine

According to Al Mayadeen, Hezbollah in a statement announced that it targeted Israeli army artillery units in Saneim, the occupied Shebaa Farms, with a drone.

In another statement, the resistance movement announced that it successfully targeted the headquarters of Zionist officers and soldiers in northern occupied Palestine with a drone.

Meanwhile, Rai al-Youm reported that Hezbollah’s defense system, which was unveiled for the first time, foiled the Zionist regime’s threat against Lebanon.

An important incident occurred on the Lebanese front, during which the Lebanese resistance removed the Israeli fighters from the skies of Lebanon, this is a major development at the strategic level since the beginning of the conflicts on the Lebanese front with occupied Palestine, it added.

Hezbollah’s air defense system not only can repel fighters, but it can also deal with reconnaissance aircraft and drones and shoot them down, it noted.

