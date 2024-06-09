Internal disputes increase among Zionists

While the Israeli army is waging an aggressive war against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, there is another war in which there are no bombings and attacks; it is about Halevi's future, Arabi 21 reported.

Requests for Halevi's dismissal have increased and Zionist circles claim that his change will inject new blood into the body of the Zionist regime's army.

Zionist bodies consider him as the cause of the defeat on October 7, 2023, and successive defeats in the Gaza war, therefore he should step down from his military position.

Military analyst Yossi Yehoshua revealed the depth of the rift between the army commanders and senior generals, especially that there is anger at the performance of the army chief of staff.

The crisis of distrust has reached its peak, he added.

Although all political, security, and military levels of the Israeli regime are responsible for the failure of the October 7, the Chief of Staff and his generals are being criticized in this regard, he noted.

Halevi's associates in the Ministry of War of the Zionist regime consider his survival in his position as a failure, he stated.

They believe that a lack of hope for Halevi's removal or resignation would leave the army in a precarious position, Yehoshua said.

9376**9417