Zionist protesters throng streets to demand Netanyahu quit

IRNA's report citing the Palestinian Shihab news agency said, Israeli protesters in Tel Aviv and other cities in the occupied territories were calling for a prisoner swap deal with the resistance movement Hamas.

According to this report, Israeli police in the port city of Haifa attacked the protesters who were condemning the crimes committed by the Zionist regime in Gaza.

Rallies against Netanyahu and his cabinet have become common occurrences in Tel Aviv and other occupied cities, with protesters denouncing the regime’s war, calling for early elections and an immediate agreement to exchange captives held in Gaza.

Since the beginning of Al-Aqsa Storm operation on October 7th last year, Israelis, including the families of the captives have held demonstrations almost on a daily basis against the policies of Netanyahu.

After more than 8 months of US-backed genocide in Gaza, the Zionist regime has failed to achieve anything except taking civilian lives and turning the Palestinian territory into the rubble with its indiscriminate air and artillery strikes.

The Zionist regime is sinking more and more into its internal and external crises over massacres, destruction, war crimes, violation of international laws, and bombing of relief organizations.

4399