Indonesia renews commitment to agreements with late Iranian president

She made the remarks in a meeting with Iran’s acting Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani which took place on the sidelines of the Extraordinary Meeting of the D-8 Council of Ministers on the Situation in Gaza in Istanbul, Turkiye, on Saturday.

Speaking during the meeting, the top Iranian diplomat said that late President Raisi was focused on expansion of relations with Islamic countries, including Indonesia that is a major Asian country.

He called for the joint economic committee of Iran and Indonesia to convene in due time, also urging the need for holding joint political and human rights committees to be formed between the two countries to pursue the implementation of the agreements already reached in President Raisi’s visit to Jakarta.

Bagheri Kani also referred to the humanitarian crisis going on in Gaza, underscoring the human duty of the Muslim countries to provide support for the people of Palestine in the face of the Zionist aggressions.

The Indonesian foreign minister, for her part, condoled the demise of President Ebrahim Raisi and his foreign minister Hossein Amirabdollahian who lost their lives in a helicopter crash last month.

She pledged Jakarta’s determination to implement the agreements already signed with Tehran.

Marsudi said that her country will use every effort to support the Palestinians’ legitimate right to self-defense.

