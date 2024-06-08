Prominent Iranian academician Milimonfared dies at 71

Milimonfared was the former Deputy Ministry of Science, Research, and Technology for Planning and Development, who also served as the caretaker of the ministry in 2003.

He was the proposed Minister of Science, Research, and Technology by former Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in 2013, but was rejected by the parliament.

He also served as head of Iran Scientific and Industrial Organization, Vice Chancellor of Amir Kabir University of Technology for research affairs, Vice Chancellor of Amir Kabir University of Technology for educational affairs, and Head of the university’s electrical engineering department.

Iran’s Minister of Science, Research, and Technology, Mohammad-Ali Zolfigol in a message on Saturday expressed his condolences on the death of the prominent academician.

