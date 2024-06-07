Jun 7, 2024, 11:46 PM
Journalist ID: 1852
News ID: 85501418
T T
0 Persons

Tags

Dossier

Expulsion and punishment of students from the Australian National University for supporting Palestine

Jun 7, 2024, 11:46 PM
News ID: 85501418
Expulsion and punishment of students from the Australian National University for supporting Palestine

Tehran, IRNA - The Australian National University (ANU) has expelled two students and punished 10 others for their pro-Palestinian protests and statements on campus.

According to IRNA's Friday night report from Anadolu news agency, Beatrice Tucker, a visual arts student, was expelled and suspended from the university after commenting on a radio program in support of the Palestinian struggle and refusing to condemn Hamas.

This student said in this radio program, "Hamas deserves our unconditional support."

A pro-Palestinian group at the university said in a statement that Tucker has faced backlash from the media and Zionist organizations, leading to calls for his expulsion.

Finian Colwell, a member of the group, criticized the university's actions and called for it to sever ties with Israel.

"The Australian National University would rather punish students than divest more than $1 million in investments in eight arms companies linked to Israel. The Australian National University is complicit in genocide. The university should take all disciplinary action against students and cancel the Northrop Grumman internship and end the collaboration with the Hebrew University of Jerusalem," he added.

2050

0 Persons

Tags

Dossier

Your Comment

You are replying to: .