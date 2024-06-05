Hamas, Hezbollah ramp up strikes against Israeli targets

Lebanon's Hezbollah said in a statement on Wednesday that it had targeted a platform of the Israeli anti-missile system Iron Dome in the Ramot Naftali barracks with a guided missile.

It said the strike achieved a direct hit and destroyed the target.

Hezbollah also said it had launched a rocket strike at the Al-Samaqa outpost in the occupied Lebanese village of Kfarchouba.

The group also reported a drone strike targeting a gathering of Israeli soldiers in the Al-Baghdadi military site, causing casualties among their ranks.

Meanwhile, the al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, said it fired an anti-armor Al-Yassin 105 in central Gaza, taking out an Israeli military bulldozer.

Gaza's Health Ministry said on Wednesday that at least 36,586 people have been killed and 83,074 wounded in Israeli attacks on the besieged territory since October 7.

