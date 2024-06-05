Ex-Pakistani minister: West must end double standard on Iran-Pakistan coop.

Chaudhry said in an exclusive interview with IRNA that Pakistan must ask the United States to resolve the issue of anti-Iran sanctions, as other countries are already trading with the Islamic Republic.

What is the reason that Pakistan should not benefit from the advantage of neighborliness with Iran and the opportunity of resolving its own energy crisis, he asked.

Criticizing the double standard of the Western front against Iran-Pakistan cooperation, he noted that the United States’ unilateral sanctions against Iran have nothing to do with the cooperation between Tehran and Islamabad, and the West must not sabotage the bilateral relations.

“Either the West must be accountable for overcoming the energy crisis in Pakistan, or it must refrain from the double standard towards Islamabad’s bilateral collaborations with Tehran,” he asserted.

According to the former minister, the Iran-Pakistan joint gas project is the appropriate and main option to resolve the lingering energy crisis in Pakistan, but the US’s unilateral sanctions still get in the way of finalizing this joint project.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the former minister referred to the role of late Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in enhancing bilateral ties between Iran and Pakistan, noting that President Raisi’s visit to Pakistan was of great importance and that his viewpoint in this respect indicated his determination to improve mutual ties.

