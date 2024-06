Bagheri Kani and Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan, had a telephone conversation on Sunday.

They emphasized each other's commitment to deepen bilateral relations.

Bagheri Kani and Senator Ishaq exchanged constructive points of view to promote peace in the region.

They called for a ceasefire in Gaza and condemned the brutal actions of Israeli forces against defenseless Palestinian civilians.

2050