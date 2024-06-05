Iran: Disgraceful silence against Zionist regime's crimes to go down in history

In addition to the daily massacres, the destruction of almost all hospitals, lack of medicine and medical equipment, severe shortage of food and fuel, and breakdown of electricity generators in the Gaza Strip, water supply cutoff is now one of the problems of the residents of Gaza in hot weather, Kanaani wrote on his X account on Wednesday.

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) says that now lack of water has added to the problem of famine in Gaza, and due to the lack of fuel and the failure of Gaza's vital facilities, people are forced to walk a long distance in extreme heat and stand in line to receive water, he added.

Surrender and defeat are the inevitable fate of the rootless occupiers, but the shame and disgrace of the supporters of the regime and those who remain silent against all these crimes will go down in history forever, he noted.

Al Jazeera announced that 66 Palestinians were martyred during the recent 24-hour attacks by the Israeli army on the Gaza Strip.

Dozens of other people have been injured in these attacks, and some of the martyrs and wounded are children and women.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health announced the increase in the number of martyrs of the Israeli attacks to 36,595 people in the Gaza Strip.

The Palestinian Ministry of Education also announced that more than 15,000 of the martyrs were children.

Eight months after of the Zionist regime's aggression to the Gaza Strip without results and achievements, this regime is sinking more and more into its internal and external crises.

During this period, the occupying regime has not achieved anything other than massacres, destruction, war crimes, violation of international laws, bombing of relief organizations and famine in this region.

