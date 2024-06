Bagheri Kani, who is in Syria at the second leg of his regional tour after visiting Lebanon, met with President Assad on Tuesday.

The Israeli regime's ongoing aggression against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip is among the main top of discussions.

Earlier in the day, Bagheri Kani met with Syria's foreign minister, Faisal Mikdad, and took part in a joint press conference afterwards.

He reiterated Iran's commitment to stability of Syria and the entire region.

