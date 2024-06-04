Jun 4, 2024, 2:07 PM
Journalist ID: 1848
News ID: 85498770
T T
0 Persons

Tags

Iran says 55% of Gaza buildings bulldozed or hit due to int’l passivity

Jun 4, 2024, 2:07 PM
News ID: 85498770
Iran says 55% of Gaza buildings bulldozed or hit due to int’l passivity

Tehran, IRNA – Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani has censured the international bodies’ passivity towards the developments in Gaza, saying 55% of the buildings in the enclave have been annihilated or hit due to the silence and passivity kept by the international institutions and the world countries.

Since the seventh of October, 2023, the Israeli regime has been committing crimes, killing people in Gaza and causing destruction in the Strip as the international bodies are passive towards its genocidal acts, Kanaani wrote on his social media account, IRNA reported on Tuesday.

After about eight months from its aggression against Gaza, the Israeli regime has been sinking into its internal crises and foreign problems, he said.

The occupying regime’s attacks have brought nothing but massacre, destruction, drought and starvation.

Since the start of war in Gaza, over 36,000 mostly women and children have been killed in Gaza.

1483**2050

0 Persons

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .