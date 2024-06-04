Iran says 55% of Gaza buildings bulldozed or hit due to int’l passivity

Since the seventh of October, 2023, the Israeli regime has been committing crimes, killing people in Gaza and causing destruction in the Strip as the international bodies are passive towards its genocidal acts, Kanaani wrote on his social media account, IRNA reported on Tuesday.

After about eight months from its aggression against Gaza, the Israeli regime has been sinking into its internal crises and foreign problems, he said.

The occupying regime’s attacks have brought nothing but massacre, destruction, drought and starvation.

Since the start of war in Gaza, over 36,000 mostly women and children have been killed in Gaza.

1483**2050