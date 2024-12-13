Dec 13, 2024, 11:31 PM
Zionist attacks on ammunition warehouses and the headquarters of the Syrian army in Latakia and Tartus

Zionist attacks on ammunition warehouses and the headquarters of the Syrian army in Latakia and Tartus

Tehran, IRNA - News sources reported that the ammunition depots of the Syrian army were targeted in Latakia in Israel's air raids and the army headquarters of this country were bombed in Tartus by the fighter jets of the Zionist regime.

According to al-Mayadeen network, on Friday night, the fighters of the Zionist regime bombarded the ammunition depots of the Syrian army around the city of Latakia in the west of this country.

This news channel also announced the bombing of the Syrian army headquarters in the suburbs of Latakia and Tartus in the southwest of this country by the fighters of the Zionist regime.

So far, the media has not published more details about this.

Earlier, the media of the Zionist regime announced that Israel destroyed the defense systems of Syria.

These media added that the Israeli army has destroyed 500 military targets with 1800 bombs.

