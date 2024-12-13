Azerbaijan embassy in Iran resumes consular services

The Azerbaijan embassy announced in a statement that the resumption of consular services indicates the continuity of services for Azerbaijani citizens and other people.

In July, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan announced in a statement that following the negotiations, the embassy of this country in Tehran resumed its activities in a new location on July 15, 2024.

According to the statement of this ministry, the current ambassador and diplomatic staff of the Republic of Azerbaijan had returned to Iran.

2050