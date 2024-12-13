Dec 13, 2024, 11:12 PM
Journalist ID: 1852
News ID: 85688898
T T
1 Persons

Tags

Azerbaijan embassy in Iran resumes consular services

Dec 13, 2024, 11:12 PM
News ID: 85688898
Azerbaijan embassy in Iran resumes consular services

Tehran, IRNA - The Azerbaijan foreign ministry announced that the consular department of the Azeri embassy in Iran will officially resume its activities on December 15, 2024.

The Azerbaijan embassy announced in a statement that the resumption of consular services indicates the continuity of services for Azerbaijani citizens and other people.

In July, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan announced in a statement that following the negotiations, the embassy of this country in Tehran resumed its activities in a new location on July 15, 2024.

According to the statement of this ministry, the current ambassador and diplomatic staff of the Republic of Azerbaijan had returned to Iran.

2050

1 Persons

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .