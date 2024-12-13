Hamas urges Paraguay to refrain from moving embassy to Quds

In a statement reported by Al Jazeera, Hamas condemned Paraguayan President Santiago Peña’s decision to resume the embassy’s relocation to occupied Quds.

This decision constitutes an attack on the rights of the Palestinian people and a blatant violation of international laws and UN resolutions, as Jerusalem is a Palestinian occupied territory, Hamas stated.

Paraguay initially announced the embassy move to Quds in 2017, following similar steps by the United States and Guatemala. However, in September 2018, Paraguay’s then-foreign minister reversed the decision, suspending the relocation to support regional diplomatic efforts for a just and lasting peace in the Middle East.

Hamas said that Israel is using provocations in Quds, including embassy relocations, to divert attention from its failures and to bolster its declining international standing by projecting an image of strength.

9341**9417