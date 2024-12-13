Israeli defense minister confirms occupation of Syria's Mount Hermon

In a statement reported by Al Jazeera on Friday, Katz said he had instructed the military to be prepared to remain on the mountain throughout the winter.

He emphasized the security significance of controlling the peak, noting that control over Mount Hermon is of high security value in light of current events in Syria.

The area is a strategically critical point in the region, offering Israel a wide-ranging view over southern Syria. Over the years, the peak has been the site of numerous tensions and clashes between Israeli and Syrian forces.

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced Sunday the collapse of the 1974 disengagement agreement with Syria over the Golan Heights. He directed the military to assert control over the buffer zone in the region.

There are also reports about Israeli forces occupying parts of Syrian territory, with images showing troops advancing into Quneitra. Concurrently, the Israeli cabinet approved the occupation of Mount Hermon in Syria and the establishment of a buffer zone in the area.

These developments followed reports from Syrian opposition groups claiming control over Damascus and the departure of President Bashar al-Assad from the city.

