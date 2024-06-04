Doubts prevail amid contradictory US statements on Gaza plan

According to IRNA, State Department spokesman Matthew Miller told reporters on Monday local time that Washington will pursue a different governing body for Gaza as soon as the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas is implemented.

"One of the principles we are looking for to end this conflict is that Hamas cannot continue to rule Gaza," Miller said.

The spokesperson emphasized that the position of the Biden administration is that Hamas should lay down its weapons.

This despite the resistance movement remains a force to reckon with as the group remains an active force on the ground against invading Zionist forces while retaining its political and military leadership.

A recent opinion poll conducted by a Zionist media organization has also found that a majority of Israelis believe that Hamas will regain control on Gaza despite more than 7-month Israeli war that has turned the besieged territory into rubble, killed tens of thousands of people and made nearly 2-million Palestinians homeless.

Meanwhile, some pro-Zionist lawmakers have hailed the Biden’s so-called plan on the Gaza ceasefire, which they say is aimed at showing an all-out military victory for Israel.

‘Biden plan to show Israel victorious’

According to IRNA, Hakeem Jeffries, the minority leader of the House of Representatives, said in a statement that “the proposed peace plan is designed to cement Israel’s comprehensive military victory while also ending the war”

“The Biden administration’s relentless diplomacy has resulted in a comprehensive peace plan that will secure the release of all hostages, protect Israel’s security”, said a part of statement Hakeem posted on his X social media account.

“The proposal presented by President Biden has obtained the unanimous backing of Israel’s War Cabinet and, was negotiated with full buy-in of Egypt and Qatar, important Arab partners”, the well-known hawkish and pro-Zionist US lawmaker said in his statement, adding that “Hamas must never again threaten the people of Israel.”

The contradictory US statements has caused confusion regarding the Biden plan, with Jeffries’s remarks further exposing America’s plot against the Palestinian fighters that have been putting stiff resistance to Zionist invaders on the ground in the Gaza Strip.

4399