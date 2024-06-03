Lebanon's Hezbollah smashes gathering center of Zionist army

Hezbollah war media announced in a statement, "We targeted the gathering of occupying forces in Shlomi settlement with a suitable missile weapon."

The Lebanese Islamic Resistance added, "This attack was carried out to support the steadfast Palestinian nation in the Gaza Strip and to support the brave and honorable Palestinian resistance."

According to this report, this attack was also carried out in response to Israel's attacks on villages and residential houses in southern Lebanon, including the town of "Al Naqourah", which was recently targeted by the Zionists.

2050