Another Lebanese Hezbollah fighter martyred by Zionist army

According to Al-Jazeera network, Lebanon's Hezbollah announced in a statement that "Hussein Ahmed Naseruddin" (Siraj) from the town of Abbasiya in southern Lebanon was martyred today in an airstrike by the Zionist regime.

On Friday night, Lebanon's Hezbollah announced the martyrdom of "Abbas Haider Bousi", one of the fighters of this movement, following the Zionist regime's airstrikes in southern Lebanon. Previously, the Zionist regime had targeted an aid vehicle in the Al-Nagoura region in a drone attack in southern Lebanon, and during this attack, a rescue force affiliated with the Urban Defense Organization was martyred and another person was injured. In the past few months, following the terrible crimes of the Zionist regime in the Gaza Strip and the genocide of Palestinians in this region, Lebanon's Hezbollah has targeted the military positions of this regime in the north of the occupied territories, an issue that has caused the fear for the Zionists living in these areas.

So far, tens of thousands of Zionists have left the settlements near the Lebanese borders for fear of resistance attacks.

2050