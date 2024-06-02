Hezbollah launched 325 anti-Israeli strikes in May: Report

The report said that the Lebanese resistance movement carried out 325 attacks against Israeli army positions and settlements in northern occupied Palestine and Syria's occupied Golan Heights in May, with an average of 10 attacks per day.

This is a significant rise compared to April, when Hezbollah conducted 238 attacks, with an average of 7.8 attacks per day.

The Alma Research Center noted that Hezbollah has relied more heavily on anti-armor missiles and drones in its May attacks compared to April. This has resulted in more precise and damaging strikes against the Israeli military positions and settlements.

The Israeli newspaper Ynetnews also reported that Hezbollah strikes on Israeli settlements in northern occupied Palestine are on the rise, and the group is using heavier and more advanced missiles.

Hezbollah is only employing a fraction of its military capabilities, but its operations have been highly successful and precise in hitting their targets, Israeli media have acknowledged.

The resistance group and Israeli forces have been exchanging fire in an almost daily basis since the occupying regime invaded the Gaza Strip in early October.

