All Israeli positions within range of Hezbollah missiles: Zionist mayor

According to an Al-Mayadeen TV network report on Sunday, the chairman of Margaliot settlement Eitan Davidi, has acknowledged that Hezbollah is completely controlling the situation in northern Israeli-occupied territories.

The Zionist official also noted that there is no place that is not within the range of Hezbollah's missiles.

The Israeli cabinet is weak and beaten, he said, adding that the cabinet gives more importance to the maintaining of its coalition than the security of those who are living in the north.

The Ynetnews reported on Sunday that Hezbollah’s attacks on northern areas are increasing, and they utilize heavier missiles.

Israeli media outlets had earlier reported that although Hezbollah uses only a limited amount of its arms capabilities against the regime, its operations are very successful.

The Israeli regime’s army also announced that Hezbollah has only applied five percent of its weaponry in the last months.

Hezbollah declared on Saturday that its fighters succeeded in shooting down the fourth Israeli drone of class Elbit Systems Hermes 900 Kochav.

Hezbollah fighters have been engaged with Israeli armed forces in clashes in northern occupied areas over the past months to decrease pressures on Palestinian fighters.

