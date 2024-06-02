Hezbollah launches attack on Israeli Iron Dome: Report

The Lebanese Islamic resistance targeted the positions of the Zionist regime's army and settlements in the occupied Syrian Golan area with drones, Al Mayadeen TV network has reported.

The resistance attack against a base in the occupied Golan Heights comes in a bid to show solidarity with the Palestinians in the ongoing war in the Gaza Strip.

During the attack, the Israeli defense system and some positions have been targeted.

Some Israeli radars were deactivated and left a number of the army forces dead or wounded.

The Zionist media admitted that the regime's deterrence against the Lebanese Islamic resistance on the northern front of occupied Palestine has been eliminated.

According to al-Ahad television network, Hezbollah has shot down four Israeli Hermes 900 and Hermes 450.

In a supportive move, Hezbollah has targeted the regime's military positions in the north of the occupied territories in the past few months following the Zionist regime's horrific crimes in the Gaza Strip.

7129**9417