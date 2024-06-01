Tehran preparing for annual mourning ceremonies for late Imam Khomeini

Yazdimehr announced on Saturday that the 35th anniversary of Imam Khomeini's demise will be observed as in previous years, with all necessary arrangements made for security, law enforcement, traffic, transportation, guidance of visitors and pilgrims, reception of Imam Khomeini's (RA) pilgrims, prevention of potential hazards, accommodation of pilgrims, and cultural services provision.

He mentioned that more than 125 free food and drink stations (known as Salavati stations) have been set up for the mourning ceremony.

The Salavati stations aim to provide food, mineral water, and cultural packages for different groups, including children, toddlers, and pilgrims, he added.

It has been announced that Shahr-e Rey is expected to welcome around 30,000 pilgrims on June 3 and 4 for the commemoration of the 35th anniversary of Imam Khomeini's demise.

Provincial officials have arranged various locations, such as schools, Husayniyyas, and mosques, to accommodate the pilgrims in Shahr-e Rey.

Traffic measures, security plans, and emergency services are established, and two hospitals, including Hafte Tir and Firouzabadi are prepared to provide health and medical services to pilgrims.

On June 3rd Iranians and Muslims around the world will commemorate the 35th anniversary of the demise of the late founder of the Islamic Republic, Imam Khomeini (RA).

3266**2050