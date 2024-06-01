Zionist MP calls for arresting US president

According to the Palestinian Sama news agency, Gotliv cited Biden's crime as violating security protocols and disclosing details of the Zionist regime's plan to put an end to the war on the Gaza Strip and the prisoner swap.

This representative of the Likud party in the Knesset of the Zionist regime has urged the Israeli police to arrest Biden upon the president’s arrival in the occupied territories.

Speaking at the White House on Friday, the US president unveiled the Israeli regime’s proposal to end the Gaza conflict, saying that it's time for this war to end, and the proposal is expected to lead to a lasting ceasefire in the Strip.

The leader of the opposition in the Zionist regime Yair Lapid had previously criticized the war cabinet of the regime in severe terms, emphasizing that this regime has become a hostage in the hands of the insane.

Meanwhile, Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his allies pursue the continuation of the devastating war, but their opponents underline the need for a ceasefire and the release of Zionist captives. Many observers opine that Netanyahu insists on the war to preserve his political life and escape judicial prosecution due to corruption cases.

