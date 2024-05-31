May 31, 2024, 9:55 PM
Journalist ID: 1852
News ID: 85495463
T T
0 Persons

Tags

US imposes more sanctions on enablers of Iran's Drone production

May 31, 2024, 9:55 PM
News ID: 85495463
US imposes more sanctions on enablers of Iran's Drone production

New York, IRNA - The US on Friday issued sanctions targeting entities for enabling Iran's drone program, in Washington's latest action seeking to disrupt the production and proliferation of UAVs.

“Today’s action reinforces our commitment to disrupt Iran’s production and proliferation of deadly UAVs that continue to be used by Russia against Ukraine and by regional terrorist proxies against our troops,” US Treasury Department Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence, Brian Nelson, said in a statement.

The Treasury said it imposed sanctions on four entities that have procured critical parts for Iran's drone program as well as an executive of Iran Aviation Industries Organization (IAIO), a subsidiary of Iran’s Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics (MODAFL).

The US Treasury said Afshin Khajeh Fard, the chief of IAIO, oversees its efforts to produce drones and missiles.

2050

0 Persons

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .