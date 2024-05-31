May 31, 2024, 3:28 PM
Iran-Turkiye trade hits $1.75 billion in four months

Tehran, IRNA – Iran and Turkiye exchanged as much as $1.75 billion worth of goods in the first four months of 2024, according to a report by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat).

The figure shows a 2% growth compared to $1.72 billion reported in last year’s corresponding period.

The report also indicated that the volume of trade between the two neighboring countries stood at $386 million in April 2024, a 12% increase compared to the same month of 2023.  

Turkiye exported some $1.05 billion worth of commodities to Iran in January-April period, up 16% compared to $900 million of the same period of last year, the report suggested.

It also noted that Iran’s four-month exports to Turkiye have reached $700 million, marking a 14% decline in comparison to $820 million reported in last year’s corresponding period.

